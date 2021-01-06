2021 Taipei Cycle to begin at Nangang Exhibition Center on March 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei Cycle show will have a full exhibition at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 from March 3 – 6 that will host 350 exhibitors, in addition to a virtual version, according to the organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Along with Taipei Cycle, the 2021 Taipei Int'l Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO) will take place at the same venue.

The online versions of both trade shows will last for one month, beginning the same date. This will enable international buyers to see virtual presentations of exhibits and participate in various virtual activities, breaking through the limitations of space, according to TAITRA.

Well-known bicycle brands such as Merida and Giant, bicycle assembler Ideal Bike Corp, chain manufacturer KCM International Inc, and bicycle component makers SRAM Corp and Shimano Inc will all participate in both versions of the exhibition.

As 2021 has been designated as “the year of bicycle tourism” by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau, the bureau will present bicycle activities planned by various municipalities and national scenic areas, introducing around-the-island biking activities as well as biking destinations.

TAITRA said the “bicycle fashion show,” one of the extra activities, will combine a fashion show with stage performances.

For more information about Taipei Cycle, please visit this site. For the TaiSPO, click here.



(TAITRA video)