The Latest: 2 more Man City players positive for virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/06 18:26
A Liverpool fans with a Jurgen Klopp protective face mask applauds before the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and We...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Manchester City says reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Cole Palmer are among three people at the Premier League club to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks.

City had six players missing for Sunday’s 3-1 win at Chelsea in the league because they had contracted COVID-19. They were goalkeeper Ederson, defenders Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia, midfielder Tommy Doyle and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.

City plays at Manchester United in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday and manager Pep Guardiola has said “we don’t have many players” for the game.

City says the third person to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks is a member of staff.

