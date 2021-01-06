Alexa
Bilic back in work in China, 3 weeks after leaving West Brom

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 17:56
West Bromwich Albion's manager Slaven Bilic speaks to the 4th official during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and We...

BEIJING (AP) — Three weeks after being fired by English club West Bromwich Albion, Slaven Bilic has landed another coaching job in the Chinese Super League.

The former Croatia defender was hired by Beijing Sinobo Guoan on Wednesday, signing a two-year contract as the replacement for French coach Bruno Génésio.

Beijing reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League last season, and finished third in the Chinese league.

Bilic was fired by West Brom after the team collected seven points from its opening 13 games in the Premier League and was in the relegation zone at the time.

He has previously managed clubs in Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, as well as Croatia's national team.

