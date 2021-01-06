Alexa
Taiwan Lantern Festival to feature kinetic art installation

17-meter tall lantern made of bamboo and recycled glass

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 20:52
The 17-meter-tall kinetic art installation will shine at the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (LuxuryLogic photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 32nd annual Taiwan Lantern Festival, which will take place at six venues across Hsinchu, released one of the designs for its main lights on Wednesday (Jan. 6).

The light is a 17-meter tall kinetic art installation titled "Riding the winds while chasing the lights," which was designed by the Taiwanese art studio LuxuryLogic and highlights elements of physics, culture, and technology, according to a press release.

The team stated that the giant lantern uses 108 Moso bamboo sticks, with the number of the sticks having religious meaning. LuxuryLogic also invited people from the local temples to put 54 red lanterns on the work in a blessing ceremony.

Additionally, the lantern was constructed from 216 pieces of recycled glass that reflect the surroundings.

Along with works by Italian artist Daniel Monteverde and Japanese company NAKED, LuxuryLogic's luminous mechanical device will shine at the 2021 Taiwan Lantern Festival from Feb. 26 to March 7.

"Riding the winds while chasing the lights" (LuxuryLogic screenshot)

"Riding the winds while chasing the lights" (LuxuryLogic screenshot)
