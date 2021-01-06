Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong

The CAL Boeing 777 with the new design (CNA, CAL photo) The CAL Boeing 777 with the new design (CNA, CAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) on Wednesday (Jan. 6) denied media reports that its Boeing 777 Freighter bearing an image of Taiwan had been refused a landing spot in Hong Kong.

The airline has long faced criticism that its name misleads people into thinking it is a Chinese company instead of Taiwan’s largest carrier. While suggestions for a new name have not been adopted, last month it showed off one plane where its official name was painted in a smaller font and where the letter “C” of “CARGO” included a map of Taiwan.

Taiwanese news site Mirror Media said CAL had learned that Hong Kong would not welcome the aircraft to land at its airport, so it sent a Boeing 747 with the original logo instead, CNA reported.

However, the airline denied the story, saying the 777 had been scheduled to fly to the Thai capital Bangkok and to Christchurch in New Zealand, and a landing in Hong Kong had never been included in its route Wednesday.

The same aircraft had already flown to Tokyo, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, and had obtained its flight certification from the United States earlier than expected, allowing it to start services at Los Angeles from Jan. 7, CAL said.