Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Map for eateries using Taiwanese pork goes live

Doubts persist over ractopamine-laden pork imports

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 17:49
Map for eateries using Taiwanese pork (Website screenshot)

Map for eateries using Taiwanese pork (Website screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An online map indicating certified restaurants providing pork produced in Taiwan has been made available as the country grapples with undiminished public concern about the safety of ractopamine-laden pork.

Developed by Facebook user Chiang Ming-tsung (江明宗), the website offers information about eateries and stores that have acquired the government-issued “Taiwan Pork Label.” Details of the businesses include the name, address, an introduction, business hours, and label number.

The map covered 4,693 businesses across Taiwan as of Dec. 29, with the information being constantly updated, according to the developer. It is based on the open data released by the Council of Agriculture (COA), the authority governing agricultural affairs.

COA unveiled the Taiwan Pork Label in October last year, amidst the controversy of the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration’s decision to allow American pork imports containing ractopamine. The feed additive promotes leanness, but whether it poses health risks to humans remains a hotly debated issue.

The label is supposed to verify the origin of pork products for consumers who may have doubts about the imports. According to COA, around 7,000 labels had been issued as of Dec. 31, with inspections to be carried out by the National Animal Industry Foundation throughout January to bolster the origin credentials, wrote CNA.

The introduction of ractopamine pork, effective Jan. 1, remains a contentious issue as local governments find themselves at loggerheads with the central government, which some have framed as political maneuvering. Steps have been taken to outlaw the use of such products at local levels, while the COA has got into hot water for causing confusion over the Taiwan Pork Sticker and Taiwan Pork Label.
Taiwan Pork
pork
ractopamine
American pork
COA
Council of Agriculture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
2021/01/05 14:34
Taiwan launches 'Pork Dashboard' to track pork imports from US
Taiwan launches 'Pork Dashboard' to track pork imports from US
2021/01/04 12:47
US looks to boost Taiwan economic ties after it lifts import barriers
US looks to boost Taiwan economic ties after it lifts import barriers
2021/01/02 11:09
President strikes optimistic tone in New Year’s address to Taiwan
President strikes optimistic tone in New Year’s address to Taiwan
2021/01/01 10:50
Mayor of central Taiwan city absent from AIT video after criticism of US pork
Mayor of central Taiwan city absent from AIT video after criticism of US pork
2020/12/31 17:37

Updated : 2021-01-06 18:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19