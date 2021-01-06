Incoming US secretary of state vows to stand with HK following mass arrest

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on July 15 after being selected in unofficial primary. Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on July 15 after being selected in unofficial primary. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hong Kong authorities' arrest of over 50 people Wednesday morning (Jan. 6) for their involvement in last summer's primary to choose Democratic camp candidates to run in the Legislative Council (LegCo) elections has met with international consternation as the once-free city slips even further into a Beijing-controlled police state.

The rounding up of 53 politicians and activists on suspicion of subverting state power, an offense punishable by a three-year to life sentence under the national security act forced upon Hong Kong by Beijing on June 30. The detainees included not only current and former legislators but also those who failed to make the cut in an unofficial primary organized by the city's pro-democratic camp ahead of the September legislative elections.

Though over 600,000 Hongkongers cast their vote, the primary ended up being for naught, as the LegCo elections were ultimately called off by Beijing-loyal Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), citing safety concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many viewed the decision with skepticism and saw it as a thinly veiled pretext to maintain control of the body.

National Security Department Senior Superintendent Li Guihua told the subversion allegation was based on the would-be legislators' plan, if elected, to leverage their newfound clout to paralyze the Beijing-backed goverment's agenda.

Within hours of the arrests, incoming U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted a tweet calling the early morning sweep an "assault" on rights advocates and pledged that the "the Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing's crackdown on democracy."

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also protested Wednesday's roundup on Twitter, saying it was a "deep shock" and called on free societies around the world to "unite against authoritarianism." Meanwhile, Presidential Office Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka criticized the incident saying that it "isn't national security, it's national brutality."

Among those arrested were current and former Democratic caucus members of the LegCo Gary Fan (范國威) James To (涂謹申), Andrew Wan (尹兆堅), Lam Cheuk-ting (林卓廷), Wu Chi-wai (胡志偉), Roy Kwong (鄺俊宇), Andrew Chiu (趙家賢), Kwok Ka-ki (郭家麒), and Gwyneth Ho (何桂藍).

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research (HKPORI) Institute denied earlier reports that its president, Robert TY Chung (鍾庭耀), was among the arrested. The institute, which collaborated with the organizers of the primary, was raided by Hong Kong Kong police claiming to be following up on reports that HKPORI computers had been hacked and were leaking people's private information.