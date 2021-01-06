Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong police visit offices of Apple Daily and others, requesting election information

Apple Daily, StandNews, and InMedia among news outlets ordered to provide names of primary election candidates

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 16:12
Hong Kong police checking documents (Facebook, StandNews livestream screenshot)

Hong Kong police checking documents (Facebook, StandNews livestream screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong police visited the offices of three media organizations on Wednesday morning (Jan. 6), hours after making mass arrests of pro-democracy figures on suspicion of violating the national security law.

Law enforcement knocked on the doors of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and online news outlets StandNews and InMedia with a warrant, ordering them to provide information on primary election candidates within seven days, according to local reports. The police did not search the newsrooms.

This comes hours after 53 former lawmakers, district councilors, activists, and scholars were arrested for their involvement in the pro-democracy camp’s primary election last year. They are reportedly accused of subversion under the city's national security law, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Apple Daily's editor-in-chief Ryan Law (羅偉光) said news organizations covered the primary election as part of their duties. The police action in the morning constituted a threat and was intended to put pressure on the press, he said.

StandNews chief editor Chung Pui-kuen (鍾沛權) said four police officers appeared at the newsroom and asked him to sign a government order. The order was regarding handing in requested documents, according to Chung, who declined to comment further, saying he had to discuss with lawyers before making a statement.

The Reporters Sans Frontiers “denounces the increasing Hong Kong government harassment on independent media outlets Stand News, InMedia and Apple Daily and urges it to restore full press freedom in the territory,” stated Cedric Alviani, head of the press freedom advocacy group's East Asia Bureau, told Hong Kong Free Press on Wednesday.
Hong Kong
Apple Daily
StandNews
press freedom
One Country Two Systems
national security law
InMedia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
2021/01/05 14:34
Cato Institute ranks HK 3rd in human freedom, Taiwan lowly 19th
Cato Institute ranks HK 3rd in human freedom, Taiwan lowly 19th
2021/01/04 12:19
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
2020/12/31 20:18
China drops 76ers NBA broadcasts in protest of Daryl Morey's hiring
China drops 76ers NBA broadcasts in protest of Daryl Morey's hiring
2020/12/30 18:17
China imprisons 10 young Hongkongers for attempted escape to Taiwan
China imprisons 10 young Hongkongers for attempted escape to Taiwan
2020/12/30 15:36

Updated : 2021-01-06 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19