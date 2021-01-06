2,000 new quarantine centers to be available in Taiwan for US$70 per day

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (center) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (right) tour quarantine center in New Taipei City's Wulai District. CECC head Chen Shih-chung (center) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (right) tour quarantine center in New Taipei City's Wulai District. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday announced that on Jan. 15 it will be opening up to 2,000 new quarantine centers to accommodate the influx of people arriving for the Lunar New Year and will charge a fee of NT$2,000 (US$71) per person per day.

As the Lunar New Year holiday nears and the demand for quarantine accommodations for overseas arrivals increases, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that 1,500 to 2,000 quarantine centers will be opened up to incoming passengers. The fee to stay at such facilities will be NT$2,000 per person per day while accompanying children under the age of 12 can stay free of charge.

In order to maintain domestic epidemic prevention measures and ensure the safety and health of Taiwan residents, the CECC will enact new quarantine measures on Jan. 15. Starting on that date, prior to boarding a flight to Taiwan, passengers must present proof that an approved quarantine facility, such as a quarantine center or official quarantine hotel, has been arranged.

If they plan to spend their quarantine in a private residence, they must provide proof that it will follow the principle of one person per accommodation, meaning that they have a separate room to stay in which includes a separate bathroom. All passengers must also provide a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the coronavirus within three days of their flight.

Starting on Jan. 8, inbound travelers can use the quarantine system for entry to reserve a quarantine facility if a form is filled out online 48 hours before their arrival in Taiwan. After it has been submitted, a response with a booking number will be sent to the applicant which can be printed out to be presented upon boarding their flight to Taiwan.

After passengers arrive in Taiwan and sign their declaration that they are using an authorized quarantine facility, they will need to follow instructions provided by quarantine staff and board an epidemic-prevention vehicle to be transported to their quarantine locales.