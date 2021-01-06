Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

No free food sampling at Taipei Lunar New Year Market amid COVID-19

Dihua Street Market a tourist attraction and highlight of Lunar New Year festivities

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 15:32
Taipei Lunar New Year Festival on Dihua Street (Taipei City Government photo)

Taipei Lunar New Year Festival on Dihua Street (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei is considering scrapping one of the most popular traditions of the capital’s Lunar New Year celebrations — free food sampling at the Dihua Street market — as part of its anti-coronavirus effort.

The Dihua marketplace is typically a tourist magnet during the Taipei Lunar New Year Festival, which this year is taking place between Jan. 28 and Feb. 10. Known for its wide array of dried foods and snacks, the outdoor fair that sprawls Dihua Street in western Taipei is where people indulge in frenzied shopping and free food samples ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

The boisterous scene of a packed market will not be happening this year, as businesses are banned from setting up additional stalls peddling food and offering free samples, said Kao Chen-yuan (高振源), director at the Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC).

Local eateries and food stores have expressed concern about subdued interest among visitors due to the ban but acknowledged the necessity of putting in place COVID measures. Visitors will also be required to wear a mask at the venue, reported CNA.

The event sees an average of 50,000 visitors on its opening day. The city government has refrained from implementing crowd control as the market is open-air and people do not tend to spend much time there, UDN quoted Kao as saying.

Check the 2019 Taipei Lunar New Year Festival:
Taipei Lunar New Year Festival
Lunar New Year
Chinese New Year
Dihua Street
market
marketplace
Taipei
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s China Airlines to discipline pilot for playing golf during COVID isolation
Taiwan’s China Airlines to discipline pilot for playing golf during COVID isolation
2021/01/05 16:31
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
2021/01/05 16:22
Taiwan 'best at early action' on coronavirus: Former American CDC chief
Taiwan 'best at early action' on coronavirus: Former American CDC chief
2021/01/05 15:40
Taiwan reports 2 Covid cases imported from US
Taiwan reports 2 Covid cases imported from US
2021/01/05 15:01
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
2021/01/05 12:44

Updated : 2021-01-06 16:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19