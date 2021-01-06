Filipino man tests positive for Covid after Taiwan self-health monitoring ends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 6) reported two new Wuhan coronavirus cases imported from Indonesia and the Philippines, including a man who tested positive for the virus after his quarantine and self-health monitoring had already ended.

On Wednesday, health minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new imported cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total number to 819. The latest cases include an Indonesian male fisheries worker and a Filipino migrant worker.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic hotel upon arrival in Taiwan. Both persons have been asymptomatic since their arrival in the country.

Chen said Case No. 819 is an Indonesian male fisheries worker in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 22 of last year. Before the end of his quarantine, he was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 6, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Because he was asymptomatic and has not come in contact with any other persons, no contacts have been listed in his case.

According to Chen, Case No. 820 is a Filipino male migrant worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on Dec. 13. Before the expiration of his quarantine, he was tested for the virus on Dec. 26 and received a negative result.

After his self-health monitoring period had ended, he underwent another test for the coronavirus at his own expense on Jan. 4. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Jan. 6.

The health department has listed a total of four contacts in his case. Two have been told to enter home isolation, while two others have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 129,393 COVID-19 tests, with 127,342 coming back negative. Out of the 819 officially confirmed cases, 724 were imported, 56 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 700 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 112 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.