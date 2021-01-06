Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Mercury to drop below 6 degrees as cold wave hits Taiwan on Jan. 7

CWB issues cold surge advisory for 14 counties and cities, with cold wave set to strike on Wednesday

  185
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 17:01
(CWB satellite map)

(CWB satellite map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a cold surge advisory for 14 counties and cities as a cold wave is poised to strike Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 7), causing the temperature to plunge down to 6 degrees Celsius.

At 10:50 a.m. today (Jan. 6), the CWB issued an orange cold surge advisory for temperatures remaining around or below 6 degrees in Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, Kinmen County, Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Hualien County, and Lienchiang County. It also issued a yellow cold surge advisory for temperatures dropping below 10 degrees in Nantou County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Penghu County. The cold surge advisories will be in effect from Thursday through Friday (Jan. 8).

The CWB predicts that the cold wave will arrive on Thursday evening and will bring frigid temperatures across the country on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 9). The temperature is likely to drop below 10 degrees in northern Taiwan on Thursday morning, while the mercury could plummet below 6 degrees in some areas from Thursday evening through Friday.

Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興), a Weather Risk supervisor said that according to a model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), there is a 25 to 75 percent chance the temperature at Taipei Main Station will hover between 5 and 7 degrees. He predicted that open areas and valleys along the northern coast could see temperatures range between 3 and 6 degrees.

Chia predicted that on Thursday morning, the temperature at Taipei Main Station may drop to 10 degrees and temperatures in open areas and valleys along the northern coast will also drop to 10 degrees. He predicted that the lowest temperatures will be seen between Thursday night and Friday morning.

As for precipitation, CWB meteorologist Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) predicted that there will be a lot of moisture in the air before midday Friday and rain is likely in northern Taiwan. At that time, there will also be some short-term rains in mountainous areas of eastern, central, and southern Taiwan.

Yeh predicted that on Thursday, localized heavy rain is likely on the north coast and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei. By Friday afternoon, the rainfall should begin to diminish and lingering showers may appear in northern and eastern Taiwan.

Additionally, Yeh explained that from Thursday evening and throughout Friday, snow is likely in mountainous areas with an elevation of between 1,000 and 2,000 meters in northern Taiwan, while mountainous areas over 3,000 meters in elevation in other parts of the country could also see snow.
cold wave
cold surge advisory
cold snap
cold surge
cold spell
snow
snowfall
snow forecast
cold weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
2021/01/05 10:49
Taiwan's mountains could see snow over next few days
Taiwan's mountains could see snow over next few days
2021/01/03 18:16
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
2021/01/01 16:26
Rare frost forces school closures in mountainous area of Taiwan
Rare frost forces school closures in mountainous area of Taiwan
2020/12/30 19:34
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
2020/12/30 10:55

Updated : 2021-01-06 18:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19