Taiwan to organize humanitarian flight from Guam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) will send a charter aircraft to Guam on Jan. 11 to pick up local residents unable to receive medical care elsewhere as well as Taiwanese citizens who lost their jobs in Guam and Saipan due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 6).

About 50 passengers are expected to board the flight, organized by the Taiwanese representative office and by the government of the island territory, the Guam Daily Post reported.

The Guamanian passengers are unable to receive adequate medical care locally or travel overseas due to the pandemic, while the Taiwanese passengers had been living in Guam and Saipan but had lost their work because of the virus.

One of the passengers will be Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas, who will be accompanying a relative planning to undergo treatment in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Regular flights between Taiwan and Guam stopped last March, but the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) agreed to approve the charter flight. All passengers are subject to normal coronavirus regulations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

After three years of absence, Taiwan reopened an office in Guam last October under the name “Taipei Economic and Cultural Office” and placed Paul Chen (陳盈連), who helped arrange the Jan. 11 flight, in charge.