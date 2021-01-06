Alexa
Dr. Dre recovering well after being admitted into hospital

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/06 12:49
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre says he will be “back home soon” after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

The rapper and producer said in a social media post Tuesday night that he’s thankful for the “well wishes.” TMZ reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm Monday and was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he said. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

His representative has not immediately responded to an email.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has produced hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. He’s won seven Grammys.

Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

