Polley helps UConn pull away and beat Marquette 65-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 12:32
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Polley made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points in the second half to help Connecticut pull away and beat Marquette 65-54 on Tuesday night.

Marquette wore black uniforms in support of Jacob Blake, his family and the Kenosha County community. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23. The county district attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that it would not seek charges against the police officer involved in the shooting.

Marquette opened the second half on a 12-2 run for its largest lead of the game, 43-25. Polley, who was 0 of 3 from the field in the first half, scored all of his 23 points as UConn outscored Marquette 40-11 in the final 15 minutes.

Dawson Garcia had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marquette (6-6, 2-4 Big East).

Isaiah Whaley added 15 points and 13 rebounds for UConn (5-1, 2-1).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

