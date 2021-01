CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs Wednesday on the fourth day of the second test at Hagley Oval to win the two-match series 2-0.

___

Pakistan, 1st Innings 297 (Azhar Ali 93, Mohammad Rizwan 61, Faheem Ashraf 48; Kyle Jamieson 5-69).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 659-6 declared (Kane Williamson 238, Henry Nicholls 157, Daryl Mitchell 102 not out; Mohammad Abbas 2-98).

Pakistan, 2nd Innings 186 (Azhar Ali 37; Kyle Jamieson 6-48).