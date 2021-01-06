Taiwan’s Asus to increase prices of graphics cards, motherboards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus has announced that it will be increasing prices on a wide range of premium graphics cards and motherboards it sells in the U.S.

Asus Technical Product Marketing Manager Juan Jose Guerrero III explained in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan. 4) that the price hikes would start in early 2021, PC Magazine reported. “Our new MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) reflects increases in costs for components, operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs,” Guerrero said in the post.

For example, the RTX 3090 ROG Strix OC Edition graphics card, which had been retailing for US$1,799, is now US$1,979, while the KO Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 OC Edition had originally cost US$549 but now goes for US$639. The white version of the ROG Strix RTX 3070 now sells for US$779.99, up from its US$499 launch price in October of last year.

In May 2019, the Trump administration placed a 25 percent tariff on electronic components imported from China, which affected products, including graphics cards, motherboards, PC desktop cases, and power supply units with an output of more than 500 watts. The duty was temporarily waived after pushback from major industry players, but exemptions expired on Dec. 31.

Besides tariffs, other factors at play include the pandemic, which has increased the cost of international shipping due to reduced international passenger travel and increased labor costs caused by employee shortages brought about by lockdowns and sick leave, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Asus may have been the first manufacturer to announce component price increases, but expect other PC manufacturers to soon follow suit.