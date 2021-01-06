Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 11:33
Finland beats Russia 4-1 for bronze medal at world juniors

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Anton Lundell had two goals and Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win the bronze medal at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday.

Mikko Petman and Juuso Parssinen also scored for Finland, and Kari Piroinen made 29 saves.

Ilya Safonov had the lone goal for Russia. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 of 30 shots.

In a later start, the United States played Canada for the gold medal. Canada was attempting to repeat as tournament champions. The Americans placed sixth in 2020.

It’s just the second time in 11 tournaments that Russia — which last won gold in 2011 and grabbed silver last year — will finish off the podium.

Finland lost the bronze-medal game to Sweden last year after winning gold in 2019.

Safonov tucked in a rebound 6:03 in to open the scoring.

Lundell, the Finland captain, deflected a point shot from the top of the crease 5:05 into the second to tie it.

Another tipped goal, this time twice and eventually credited to Petman, gave Finland its first leadless than two minutes into the third period.

Russia captain Vasili Podkolzin took a four-minute penalty for cutting Finnish forward Matias Mantykivi with a high stick with 6:45 remaining. Russia, however, killed off the extended Finnish power play and pushed for the tie.

Lundell and Parssinen secured the victory for Finland with empty-net goals.

