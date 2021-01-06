No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State, stays perfect in Big 12

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 23 points and No. 4 Texas held off Iowa State 78-72 on Tuesday night to continue its torrid start to the season.

Texas (9-1, 3-0 Big 12) led by as much as 15 early in the second half and appeared to be cruising to an easy win. But Iowa State (2-6, 0-4) kept chipping away and made it tough for Texas to close out the game.

Jones’ driving baseline layup with 2:40 to play gave Texas a 72-63 cushion. The Cyclones got within 75-70 when Javan Johnson converted a three-point play with 28 seconds left. The Longhorns closed it out from the free-throw line.

Johnson scored 21 points to lead Iowa State.

NO. 18 TEXAS TECH 82, KANSAS STATE 71

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. beat the first-half buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.

Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) picked up their first conference home victory after losing two and beat the Wildcats in Lubbock for the seventh straight time.

Freshmen Nigel Pack and Selton Miguel each scored 17 points for Kansas State (5-7, 1-3), a season high for both.

NO. 19 CLEMSON 74, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70, OT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as Clemson rallied from nine points down in the second half to beat North Carolina State in overtime.

Nick Honor had 21 points and tied the game at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period.

North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took its last lead on DJ Funderburk’s 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That’s when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson (9-1, 3-1) ahead for good.

Funderburk finished with 20 points while Daniels had 18 points and 10 rebounds for N.C. State.

