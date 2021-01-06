Alexa
White scores 20 to carry SC-Upstate past Longwood 65-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 11:00
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dalvin White had a career-high 20 points as South Carolina Upstate topped Longwood 65-59 on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner had 18 points for South Carolina Upstate (3-9, 3-3 Big South Conference). Everette Hammond added 11 points. Nevin Zink had three blocks.

After South Carolina Upstate outscored Longwood 30-24 in the first half, both teams scored 35 in the second as the hosts clinched the six-point victory. The Lancers’ 24 first-half points were a season low for the team.

DeShaun Wade had 13 points for the Lancers (2-10, 1-5). Juan Munoz added 11 points. Jesper Granlund had 10 points.

Justin Hill, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Lancers, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

