Taiwan, U.S. to hold political-military dialogue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department has announced Tuesday (Jan. 6) that it will hold a videoconference with Taiwan expected to cover regional developments, Taiwan-U.S. military cooperation, and arms sales.

Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper will attend the meeting, which will begin Wednesday (Jan. 7) at 7:30 a.m. Taiwan time. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense will participate, CNA reported.

This is not the first such dialogue between the two nations. In August 2019, Cooper posted a photo of himself with Gao Shuo-tai (高碩泰), then-Taiwanese representative to the U.S., on Twitter and emphasized his commitment to bilateral political and military talks in order to promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region.