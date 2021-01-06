Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Austin scores 20 to carry Fordham over Dayton 55-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 10:05
Austin scores 20 to carry Fordham over Dayton 55-54

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Austin had a career-high 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.5 seconds left, and Fordham narrowly defeated Dayton 55-54 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Rose had 11 points for Fordham (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic 10). Jalen Cobb added seven assists.

Jalen Crutcher had 14 points for the Flyers (5-3, 1-2). Mustapha Amzil added 10 points. Jordy Tshimanga had five points and 16 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-06 12:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19