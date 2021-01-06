Alexa
Wilson scores 25 to lead Ohio over Northern Illinois 76-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 10:09
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson III had a season-high 25 points as Ohio narrowly defeated Northern Illinois 76-73 on Tuesday night.

Wilson made 12 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Ben Roderick had 13 points for Ohio (6-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Lunden McDay added 11 points. Ben Vander Plas had 11 points and seven assists.

Zool Kueth had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (1-8, 0-4). Darius Beane added 16 points. Anthony Crump had 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-06 12:13 GMT+08:00

