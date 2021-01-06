Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's military strategy will not change: MND

Defense ministry spokesman stresses that Taiwan remains dedicated to 'defense' and 'deterrence'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 11:23
Ministry of National Defense Spokesman Shi Shun-wen.

Ministry of National Defense Spokesman Shi Shun-wen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of National Defense Spokesman Shi Shun-wen (史順文) on Tuesday (Jan. 5) denied rumors that the nation’s overall defense strategy will change.

After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, she established a military strategy focused on defense and deterrence, calling for "decisive coastal victory" and "annihilating the enemy on the beach." However, rumors have suggested the MND intended to revise the country’s defense strategy.

Shi stated during a regular MND press conference Tuesday morning that the overall defense policy currently in place has not changed. Defense and deterrence are still the main tenets of Taiwan’s military doctrine, and the concepts of "protection," a "decisive coastal victory," and "annihilating the enemy on the beach" remain, Liberty Times reported.

However, Shi said the ministry would adjust its military build-up and preparation, weapons and equipment acquisitions, formation of joint battalions, and tactics to keep pace with different threats and ever-changing situations.

In response to speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle that would mean the post of defense minister, now occupied by Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發), could change hands, Shi said such changes fall within the purview of the president and that everything is currently normal. The military has no knowledge of this matter and has no further comments, he said.
Taiwan military
MND
Taiwan military strategy
deterrence
defense
Shi Shun-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/05 10:36
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/04 11:52
2020 saw most PLA intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ since 1996: report
2020 saw most PLA intrusions into Taiwan's ADIZ since 1996: report
2021/01/03 09:20
Chinese reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/02 19:49
Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill with pro-Taiwan provisions
Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill with pro-Taiwan provisions
2021/01/02 11:03

Updated : 2021-01-06 12:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19