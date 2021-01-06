Taiwan's military strategy will not change: MND

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of National Defense Spokesman Shi Shun-wen (史順文) on Tuesday (Jan. 5) denied rumors that the nation’s overall defense strategy will change.

After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, she established a military strategy focused on defense and deterrence, calling for "decisive coastal victory" and "annihilating the enemy on the beach." However, rumors have suggested the MND intended to revise the country’s defense strategy.

Shi stated during a regular MND press conference Tuesday morning that the overall defense policy currently in place has not changed. Defense and deterrence are still the main tenets of Taiwan’s military doctrine, and the concepts of "protection," a "decisive coastal victory," and "annihilating the enemy on the beach" remain, Liberty Times reported.

However, Shi said the ministry would adjust its military build-up and preparation, weapons and equipment acquisitions, formation of joint battalions, and tactics to keep pace with different threats and ever-changing situations.

In response to speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle that would mean the post of defense minister, now occupied by Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發), could change hands, Shi said such changes fall within the purview of the president and that everything is currently normal. The military has no knowledge of this matter and has no further comments, he said.