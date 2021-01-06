Alexa
Turner leads Bowling Green past Central Michigan 90-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 09:36
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 17 points to lead six Bowling Green players in double figures as the Falcons rolled past Central Michigan 90-69 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Fields added 13 points, Cam Young chipped in 12, Josiah Fulcher scored 11 and Kaden Metheny had 10 for Bowling Green (8-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference).

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Bowling Green scored 46 first-half points, a season best for the home team, while the 33 second-half points for Central Michigan were the lowest of the season for the visitors.

Meikkel Murray had 16 points for the Chippewas (5-5, 1-2). Travon Broadway Jr. and Caleb Huffman each had 13 points.

