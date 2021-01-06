Alexa
Lewis scores 19 to carry James Madison past FAU 79-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 09:24
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis registered 19 points as James Madison defeated Florida Atlantic 79-70 on Tuesday.

Justin Amadi had 17 points for James Madison (4-4). Julien Wooden added 12 points and Vado Morse had 10 points.

Jailyn Ingram had 20 points for the Owls (5-4). Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and Michael Forrest had 10 points.

