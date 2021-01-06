Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawks' Rondo to miss at least 3 more games with knee injury

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 08:58
Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) and guards De'Anthony Melton (0), Ja Moran...
Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) shoots over Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 2...

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) and guards De'Anthony Melton (0), Ja Moran...

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) shoots over Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 2...

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least three more games because of right knee soreness.

Rondo sat the last three games for the Hawks, though he was medically cleared for Monday night's loss to the New York Knicks. He did not get on the court, leaving Brandon Goodwin to again serve as the backup point guard to Trae Young.

The Hawks said the 34-year-old Rondo will begin a period of rest and rehabilitation in an attempt tp strengthen his knee. He will be evaluated before the team leaves for a three-game West Coast road trip that begins Jan. 13 at Phoenix.

Rondo has played only two of Atlanta's first seven games.

After winning his second NBA title last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Rondo joined the rebuilding Hawks after agreeing to a two-year, $15 million contract. He is the team's oldest player.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

thn Ron

Updated : 2021-01-06 10:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19