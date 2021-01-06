50 plus pro-democracy figures arrested under Hong Kong's national security law

People queue up to vote in Hong Kong in July 2020 in an unofficial primary for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in Se... People queue up to vote in Hong Kong in July 2020 in an unofficial primary for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in September. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong’s authorities Wednesday morning (Jan. 6) moved to further crush the city’s pro-democracy camp, arresting at least 50 politicians and activists.

The Hong Kong police have arrested at least 50 prominent figures who were involved in the pro-democracy primary that took place ahead of the later postponed Legislative Council election last year, reports said. They are reportedly accused of subversion under the city's new national security law, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The city’s Democratic Party said at least seven of its former legislators were arrested in the morning, including Roy Kwong (鄺俊宇), Wu Chi-wai (胡志偉), Lam Cheuk-ting (林卓廷), Andrew Wan (尹兆堅). Their former colleagues at the Legislative Council, Kwok Ka-ki (郭家麒), Eddie Chu (朱凱廸), and current district councilor Gary Fan (范國威), were also reportedly arrested.

Former scholars at the University of Hong Kong — Benny Tai (戴耀廷) and Robert Chung (鍾庭耀) — were also arrested. A number of district councilors and pro-democracy activists were apprehended as well.

The admin of prominent activist Joshua Wong's (黃之鋒) Facebook page disclosed that Wong’s residence had been raided early Wednesday morning by police, who searched it for nearly 1.5 hours. Wong was jailed last month for organizing an unauthorized assembly and of inciting others to take part in the event, and it is not yet clear whether Wong is now under investigation under the national security act.

Journalist-turned-politician Gwyneth Ho’s (何桂藍) Facebook admin confirmed her arrest on suspicion of violating the security law. Ho was one of the candidates in the primary election last year.

“The way autocracy thinks is terrifying,” tweeted Nathan Law (羅冠聰), former chairman of the city’s political group Demosistō. “The world has to react and hold the CCP accountable,” added Law, who has been living in exile in the U.K. since July and is wanted by the Hong Kong government on charges related to the security law.

Hong Kong's national security law, which went into effect in June, criminalizes activities the government deems constitute secession, subversion, or collusion with foreign powers. The broadly defined legislation has been criticized as a tool used by Beijing to quash the city's democracy movement.