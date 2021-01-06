Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tiffany posts holiday sales gain helped by China, online

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/06 07:48
Tiffany posts holiday sales gain helped by China, online

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany & Co. on Tuesday reported a 2% gain in preliminary holiday sales, helped by strong sales in China and online.

The New York-based jewelry company said its net sales for the Asia-Pacific region rose 20% for the Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 compared with the same time in 2019. That included a more than 50% surge in business in China. Sales in the Americas fell 5%, while business in Europe dropped 8%, while rising 8% in Japan.

Online sales surged more than 80% for the period.

Tiffany said that worldwide sales at stores opened at least a year rose 4% during the holiday period. By region, Asia Pacific enjoyed a 27% sales increase, while Japan had a 10% gain. Europe posted a 6% drop, while The Americas had a 4% decline.

In late October, Tiffany agreed to be purchased by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier last year.

Updated : 2021-01-06 09:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19