Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alex Morgan says her family has contracted the coronavirus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/06 07:09
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan gestures to her teammates during the English Women's Super League so...

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan gestures to her teammates during the English Women's Super League so...

Alex Morgan has revealed on social media that she and her family contracted the coronavirus over the holidays in California.

Morgan, 31, recently returned to the United States from England, where she played this fall with Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League.

Morgan is married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco. They have a 7-month old daughter named Charlie.

“We are all in good spirits and recovering well,” Morgan said in a post Tuesday on Twitter. “After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon.”

The two-time World Cup winner was working her way back to fitness with Tottenham following the birth of Charlie. She played in five games with the Spurs, scoring twice.

The U.S. women's national team is expected to open its January training camp on Saturday. The team is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo, set for this summer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-06 09:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19