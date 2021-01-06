Alexa
Falden carries Winthrop past Charleston Southern 78-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 07:05
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charles Falden registered 17 points as Winthrop won its ninth consecutive game to open the season, edging past Charleston Southern 78-76 on Tuesday.

Kelton Talford had 12 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (9-0, 6-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added 11 points and seven assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 33 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Sean Price added 16 points and seven rebounds. Emorie Knox had 13 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers for the season. Winthrop defeated Charleston Southern 85-69 on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-06 09:09 GMT+08:00

