Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

he top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/06 06:32
he top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. Habits for Action by Dr. Tim Sharp, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

6. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, performed by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

7. Heroes by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

8. Gutfull: What to Eat for a Happy Gut by Dr. Joanna McMillan, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

9. Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts by Gary Chapman, narrated by the author (Oasis Audio)

Fiction

1. The Duke and I by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

2. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis, narrated by Amy Landon (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. The Prince and the Troll by Rainbow Rowell, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Brilliance Audio)

4. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

5. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Hazel and Gray by Nic Stone, narrated by Kimberly Woods (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver (Hachette Audio)

8. The Final Empire: Mistborn Book 1 by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

9. The Princess Game by Soman Chainani, narrated by Jess Nahikian, Alexander Cendese, Michael Crouch, Neil Shah, Greg Chun, Andrew Eiden, Josh Bloomberg, Graham Halstead, Brian Holden, Robin Eller, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Ryan Jordan McCarthy, Timothy Andrés Pabon (Brilliance Audio)

10. When We Believed in Mermaids by Barbara O’Neal, narrated by Sarah Naughton and Katherine Littrell (Brilliance Audio)

Updated : 2021-01-06 07:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19