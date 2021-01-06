Alexa
Littleson carries Toledo over Kent State 84-82

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 06:45
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Spencer Littleson scored a season-high 26 points and Marreon Jackson added 22 points as Toledo narrowly beat Kent State 84-82 on Tuesday.

Jackson tied it at 82 on a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left and on Toledo's following possession, Ryan Rollins drove it from the right wing for a go-ahead layup at 17.3.

Rollins had 13 points and six rebounds for Toledo (9-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Setric Millner Jr. added 10 points. Littleson hit 9 of 11 shots, including 8 of 10 from deep.

Danny Pippen scored a career-high 34 points plus 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-2). Mike Nuga added 18 points. Justyn Hamilton had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-06 07:41 GMT+08:00

