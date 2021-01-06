Alexa
Jefferies, Exxon rise; Exact Sciences, WW International fall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 05:19
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up 10 cents to $24.92.

The investment banking and capital markets company reported surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Mondelez International Inc., up 6 cents to $57.98.

The maker of Oreo cookies and Trident gum is reportedly near a deal to buy Hu Master Holdings, which makes healthy snacks.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., up $3.01 to $11.40.

SVB Financial Group is buying the private banking and wealth management company for $900 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $1.07 to $112.77.

The chipmaker is considering building an advanced packaging facility in Tokyo, according to media reports.

Exact Sciences Corp., down $1.89 to $126.88.

The molecular diagnostics company gave investors an encouraging fiscal fourth-quarter financial update.

fuboTV Inc., up $3.09 to $27.33.

The digital entertainment company raised its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

WW International Inc., down 16 cents to $22.98.

The diet plan company is partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe on products and other offerings.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2 to $43.50.

A solid rise in oil prices helped bolster energy company stocks.

Updated : 2021-01-06 06:11 GMT+08:00

