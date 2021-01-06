Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/06 04:33
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.31 to $49.93 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose $2.51 to $53.60 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 8 cents to $1.45 a gallon. February heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.52 a gallon. February natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $7.80 to $1,954.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 28 cents to $27.64 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.64 a pound.

The dollar fell to 102.64 Japanese yen from 103.11. The euro rose to $1.2303 from $1.2252.

Updated : 2021-01-06 06:10 GMT+08:00

