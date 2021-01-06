Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazilian city in Amazon declares virus state of emergency

By DAVID BILLER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/06 04:21
Health workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a container, being used as a makeshift morgue, to turn over to a family outside the Joao Luci...
A Satere Mawe Indigenous woman cries after seeing the body of her husband, who died of COVID-19, as his remains are removed from a container being use...
A Satere Mawe Indigenous woman looks over at the body of her husband who died of COVID-19 as his remains are removed from a container being used as a ...

Health workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a container, being used as a makeshift morgue, to turn over to a family outside the Joao Luci...

A Satere Mawe Indigenous woman cries after seeing the body of her husband, who died of COVID-19, as his remains are removed from a container being use...

A Satere Mawe Indigenous woman looks over at the body of her husband who died of COVID-19 as his remains are removed from a container being used as a ...

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian city of Manaus in the heart of the Amazon has declared a 180-day state of emergency due to a surge of new cases of coronavirus, according to a statement.

The decree enables the municipal government to temporarily contract personnel, services and material without public tenders. A separate decree suspends authorization for events and revokes those already granted, while a third establishes telecommuting for non-essential municipal employees through March.

“We are adopting all the necessary measures to contribute decisively to the fight against COVID-19, especially at this moment in which the city is registering an increase in cases and, unfortunately, deaths,” Mayor David Almeida was quoted as saying in the statement.

Manaus was one of the first Brazilian cities slammed by the pandemic early last year, when hospitals turned away patients and the city cemetery was forced to bury people in mass graves.

This week, people again complained on social media of overcrowding in hospitals with patients awaiting treatment on stretchers in corridors. Hospitals have reinstalled refrigerated containers outside their facilities to hold the corpses of COVID-19 victims.

The city of about 2.2 million has recorded about 3,400 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Updated : 2021-01-06 06:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19