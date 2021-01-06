Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 01:28
Massachusetts lawmaker wants to name official state dinosaur

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state lawmaker is asking for the public's help to select an official state dinosaur.

State Rep. Jack Lewis tweeted Monday that he plans on filing the legislation on Jan. 15, adding that the effort is a good way for children to learn about the legislative process.

But first, the Framingham Democrat is asking residents to select from one two dinosaur species discovered in Massachusetts.

Podokesaurus holyokensis, which means “swift-footed lizard of Holyoke,” was first discovered near Mount Holyoke in 1910 by Mignon Talbot, the first woman to name and describe a dinosaur, according to Lewis. The species was 3 to 6 feet (around 1 to 2 meters) in length, weighed approximately 90 pounds (40 kilograms), and was estimated to run 9 to 12 mph (14 to 19 kph).

Anchisaurus polyzelus, which means “much sought after near lizard” was discovered in 1855 in Springfield. They were more than 6 feet long and about 60 to 75 pounds (27 to 34 kilograms).

Paleontologists have served as consultants for the project, he said.

Twelve states already have official state dinosaurs, Lewis said.

Updated : 2021-01-06 03:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19
Taiwanese scientists develop decoy antibody to fight COVID-19