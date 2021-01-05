Alexa
Israeli security guard kills alleged Palestinian attacker

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 23:17
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Tuesday an Israeli security officer shot and killed a Palestinian man who allegedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the army said the officer spotted the man approaching an intersection and together with an Israeli soldier fired warning shots into the air.

It said the suspect threw a knife at the security officer, who then shot the Palestinian. The army said the alleged attacker was pronounced dead.

There was no security camera footage released after the incident. AP TV footage taken after the shooting showed a covered body on the ground.

In recent years, Palestinians, usually acting on their own, have attempted to carry out dozens of stabbings, shootings and car rammings aimed at security forces and Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Palestinians and human rights groups accuse Israel of often using excessive force and in some cases, killing people who were not involved in attacks.

