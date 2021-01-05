AP PHOTOS: The faces of Peruvians going through a hard year

Vendor Luis Alberto Solis Gil poses for a portrait holding plastic Christmas garlands for sale at the Mesa Redonda Market during the new coronavirus p... Vendor Luis Alberto Solis Gil poses for a portrait holding plastic Christmas garlands for sale at the Mesa Redonda Market during the new coronavirus pandemic in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. "I was hit by the pandemic," said Solis Gil. "Business is down these days." (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Venezuelan migrant David Gomez poses for a portrait as he sells cigarettes and chocolates within his portable display case at the Mesa Redonda Market ... Venezuelan migrant David Gomez poses for a portrait as he sells cigarettes and chocolates within his portable display case at the Mesa Redonda Market during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. "The pandemic is stronger for migrants," said Gomez. "You have to have a heart of stone to resist. Almighty God allowed us to survive, and I hope this situation helps us to unite as human beings," he said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Bernan Castro poses for a portrait with his 74-year-old mother Placida Yaconsa at the Mesa Redonda Market as they shop in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. ... Bernan Castro poses for a portrait with his 74-year-old mother Placida Yaconsa at the Mesa Redonda Market as they shop in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. "I'm a carpenter and I don't have a job because all the clients are broke," said Castro, who added he lost his dad to COVID-19 and that he himself was hospitalized with the virus for over a month. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Maria Asuncion poses for a portrait in her wheelchair at the Mesa Redonda Market as she shops wearing a mask and a face shield during the COVID-19 pan... Maria Asuncion poses for a portrait in her wheelchair at the Mesa Redonda Market as she shops wearing a mask and a face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The 90-year-old used to live alone but now during the pandemic, she is being cared for by her grandson. "I wake up praying in my house. God has fed me," said Asuncion, who added that she was very afraid to go out of her home for months. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Schoolteacher Rosa Torres poses for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Torres, who... Schoolteacher Rosa Torres poses for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Torres, who is on vacation, said she was shopping before stopping by her school located nearby. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Venezuelan migrants Nelson Partidas, right, and Santiago Contreras, pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda Market where they work as porters amid the... Venezuelan migrants Nelson Partidas, right, and Santiago Contreras, pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda Market where they work as porters amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. "Many companies have closed," said Partidas. "I have four coworkers and acquaintances who have died from the pandemic, and not just here but also in Venezuela," he said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Roxana Alicia Wong poses for a portrait in her mask and a face shield amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Mesa Redonda Market in Lima, Peru, Frid... Roxana Alicia Wong poses for a portrait in her mask and a face shield amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Mesa Redonda Market in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Wong, who works as a medical supplies salesperson, was at the market buying personal protection equipment in bulk. "I haven't seen my parents for months, but I have to help a lot of people with this work," said Wong. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Members of the music group Rimac Show pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda Market amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. ... Members of the music group Rimac Show pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda Market amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. "Before the pandemic, we played in discos and events,” said Jesus Sierra, second from right, the lead singer of the band made up of Venezuelan migrants. “Now we live off tips, but we keep moving forward,” he said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Wearing a Santa hat, Venezuelan migrant Erika Viera poses for a portrait with the Christmas decorations she sells at the Mesa Redonda Market in Lima, ... Wearing a Santa hat, Venezuelan migrant Erika Viera poses for a portrait with the Christmas decorations she sells at the Mesa Redonda Market in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. "It's not easy to work on the street for Venezuelan migrants like me," said Viera, who lost her job due to the lockdown, and had to move to a cheaper place after not being able to make rent. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Porter Olinda Cerron Sotomayor poses for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda Market, where she's working after being without work for four months, in Lima,... Porter Olinda Cerron Sotomayor poses for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda Market, where she's working after being without work for four months, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The 71-year-old said she had to move after failing to pay the rent, and that while her son recovered from COVID-19, she has been taking care of herself with natural remedies. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Arnulfo Ramirez poses for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Arnulfo, who lives off of selling candies on t... Arnulfo Ramirez poses for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Arnulfo, who lives off of selling candies on the street, said the COVID-19 pandemic has made him realize that there are still some good people after a stranger gave him food when he was hungry. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Julia Dariva Cerro poses for a portrait after dying her hair at her new hair salon at the Mesa Redonda market amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Lim... Julia Dariva Cerro poses for a portrait after dying her hair at her new hair salon at the Mesa Redonda market amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Cerro said she lost her previous job due to the pandemic. "Thanks to the pandemic I became a stronger and more determined woman," adding that she learned from the tragedy. "I always say that you have to live without fear of the future," she said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Maria Isabel Medina Flores poses for a portrait while shopping at the Mesa Redonda market where she used to work as a cook in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, D... Maria Isabel Medina Flores poses for a portrait while shopping at the Mesa Redonda market where she used to work as a cook in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dic. 9, 2020. Flores said that the eatery she worked at had to close due to health restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19. "The pandemic has been catastrophic for us. We are just recovering little by little," she said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Holding a microphone, journalist Gyofred Wilder Robinzon and 6-year-old Isaias pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market in Lima, Peru, Friday, O... Holding a microphone, journalist Gyofred Wilder Robinzon and 6-year-old Isaias pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Isaias, whose family works at the market, jumped unexpectedly into the portrait with Robinzon, who was there working on a news story. “In my work as a journalist I see the many needs and the suffering of people," Robinzon said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Eva Fernandez poses for a portrait wearing a protective suit and a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus at the Mesa Redonda market where she... Eva Fernandez poses for a portrait wearing a protective suit and a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus at the Mesa Redonda market where she sells Christmas ornaments in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. "There's a lot of risk out there," said Fernandez, who suffers from asthma. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Vendor Daniel Torres Bazan poses for a portrait under one of his mosquito nets for sale at the Mesa Redonda Market in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 20... Vendor Daniel Torres Bazan poses for a portrait under one of his mosquito nets for sale at the Mesa Redonda Market in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. "Fighting, that's how we live," said Torres Bazan, who said he knew three fellow vendors who died of COVID-19, and that he isolated himself at home for six months. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Angela, left, kisses her girlfriend as they pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, O... Angela, left, kisses her girlfriend as they pose for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda market amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. "Now I'm here in this market looking for a job," said Angela, who used to run a car wash that closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

City street sweepers Angelo Paz Soldan, right, Teodosia Tito, center, and Biviana Torres Aderiano pose for a portrait in their uniforms and masks, dur... City street sweepers Angelo Paz Soldan, right, Teodosia Tito, center, and Biviana Torres Aderiano pose for a portrait in their uniforms and masks, during the new coronavirus a the Mesa Redonda market in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. "This pandemic was very hard for us," said Torres Alderiano, who has eight co-workers who have died from COVID-19. "I'm very afraid of catching it, but thank God we are in good health, always taking all necessary care," she said. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Mesa Redonda is the main wholesale market in Peru’s capital and in 2020 it has been one of the main hotspots of the new coronavirus.

At least 300,000 people come daily to buy food or basic goods, and they have kept coming despite the pandemic.

Photographer Rodrigo Abd brought a wooden camera — a box with a lens and space for a developing lab inside — to take black and white portraits of people who were at the market because they needed to keep living, with or without COVID-19.

Elders have been some of the most vulnerable people during the pandemic. Like Arnulfo Ramírez, who makes a living these days by selling candies on the streets around the market.

At 75 years old and single, with no kids, he says he is generally a grumpy man who doesn’t often have good things to say about people. But this year he got a lesson in humility when a stranger gave him a bag of food one day when he hadn't had anything to eat.

“I’ve realized that there are still some good people,” Ramírez said.

Peru passed 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infections a few days ago. It was the fifth country in Latin America to surpass that number, and it has been one of the most affected in the region. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund forecast that Peru's economy will contract between 12% and 14% this year, one of the worst falls around the world.

“I’ve worked every single day without resting,” said Biviana Torres, a 37-year-old street cleaner who during the pandemic has been assigned to clean Mesa Redonda and two other markets as well as three hospitals and Lima's morgue. She said eight co-workers have died during the pandemic.

Peru, with a population of 32 million people, declared a total lockdown in March and ordered people to stay home trying to contain the virus, but as the pandemic kept going and people needed to find ways of living, many ignored the rules and went out.

Daniel Torres, 44, was one of those who was on the streets despite the lockdown. He is a street vendor and had nothing to eat, he said, so he was forced to go out. These days, he sells mosquito nets.

Even before the pandemic, many Venezuelans fleeing from the economic crisis in his country migrated to Peru, where it was difficult for some of them to find jobs. Then the coronavirus hit, and it became even harder to find work and put food on the table.

Venezuelan Diego Gómez arrived in Lima three years ago. He got a job sewing bags, but he lost it during the pandemic, and now he sells candy on the streets.

“It’s very hard for many of us who were forced to live as migrants,” the 31-year-old said.

As in any country in the region, the Mesa Redonda market is a microcosm of the variety of people living in Peru — from the obvious buyers and vendors of all kinds to those who come because they are sure they can make some money, like musicians.

Six Venezuelans, members of the “Rimac Show” musical group, go around Lima playing salsa and cumbia, and sometimes they perform at the market.

“Before the pandemic, we played in discos and events,” said Jesús Ibarra, the singer of the group. “Now we live on tips, but we keep moving forward.”