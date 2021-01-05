Alexa
The Latest: Polls open for key Senate runoffs in Georgia

By The Associated Press , Associated Press
2021/01/05 20:04
A worker passes voting signs while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4...
A worker passes voting signs while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4...

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Senate runoffs in Georgia (all times local):

7 a.m.

Georgia voters have begun casting their ballots to determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

Polls for the runoffs opened statewide at 7 a.m. Tuesday and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

The results will have huge implications on President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to pass his legislative agenda on matters such as the pandemic, health care, taxation, energy and the environment.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock need to win both races for a 50-50 Senate. That would allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to tilt the chamber to Democrats with the tiebreaking vote.

Ossoff is facing David Perdue, while Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and trying to become the state’s first Black senator.

More than 3 million Georgians have already voted either early in-person or via absentee ballots. That’s more than 60% of the nearly 5 million who voted in November’s presidential election.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GEORGIA SENATE ELECTIONS

Read more:

__ Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs

__ Analysis: With call, Trump shows no limit to his power grab

__ GA election officials reject Trump call to ‘find’ more votes

__ In Georgia, Biden’s presidency meets early defining moment

__ Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

Updated : 2021-01-05 22:34 GMT+08:00

