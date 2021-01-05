Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/05 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 5, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SSW;15;87%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Sunny and nice;24;16;NNE;9;51%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;15;5;Mostly cloudy;16;6;NE;8;45%;2%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;12;7;Cloudy;11;10;ESE;9;66%;43%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;4;1;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;WNW;11;88%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-5;-9;A little icy mix;-3;-5;N;14;84%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cold;0;-5;Cold with clearing;0;-6;ESE;8;65%;7%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold;-14;-26;Frigid;-21;-32;NE;19;74%;5%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy a.m. t-storms;28;22;Increasing clouds;32;23;N;7;65%;83%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;16;10;Periods of sun;16;12;SSW;8;68%;17%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;SW;16;64%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;18;6;Hazy sunshine;20;5;NW;11;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;11;76%;58%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;24;20;E;12;84%;79%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;33;26;Hazy sunshine;32;24;ENE;10;55%;34%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;Sunshine, but chilly;9;3;N;10;65%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-11;Brisk and very cold;-9;-16;N;31;8%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clearing;7;3;A little rain;10;2;SSW;11;61%;96%;1

Berlin, Germany;P.M. snow showers;1;-1;Rain/snow showers;0;-2;W;4;94%;91%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;19;7;A t-storm around;19;8;SSE;10;62%;74%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;18;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;E;9;59%;74%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;5;1;Cloudy;3;-1;WNW;10;93%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;2;0;Rain/snow showers;1;-1;W;7;83%;90%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and cooler;8;0;Clouds and sun, mild;9;2;ENE;6;79%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;6;1;A little rain;5;0;S;7;85%;85%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;Partly sunny;30;19;SSE;13;59%;6%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;20;Mostly cloudy;30;20;NE;10;43%;60%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;5;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;3;-11;W;14;49%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NNE;14;54%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;24;17;Mostly sunny;24;17;SSE;25;61%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;20;Afternoon rain;29;21;ENE;5;59%;78%;7

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;26;24;Humid, p.m. rain;28;24;N;7;92%;90%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;ENE;8;67%;4%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy p.m. shower;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;SE;8;81%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;1;-1;Chilly with snow;0;0;NE;19;89%;90%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;27;21;High clouds;27;21;NNE;14;62%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;18;9;Rain and drizzle;14;4;NW;23;64%;74%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;33;25;A shower or two;31;25;NE;23;70%;68%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny intervals;19;14;A shower or two;19;10;WNW;5;94%;63%;3

Denver, United States;Colder in the p.m.;11;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;SSW;9;28%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;29;17;Warm with hazy sun;30;18;SSW;6;50%;5%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;ESE;8;79%;71%;5

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;5;2;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-3;W;10;86%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Chilly with sunshine;1;-8;Becoming cloudy;3;-11;N;10;37%;13%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;14;11;Rain;14;13;E;29;81%;100%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;21;17;Mostly cloudy;21;15;SE;10;48%;24%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;28;16;A t-storm in spots;29;16;NE;8;69%;73%;12

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;ESE;15;59%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with a flurry;-3;-6;Cloudy;-3;-4;ENE;18;94%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;ENE;7;62%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;24;14;Increasing clouds;20;13;NE;9;54%;14%;4

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;28;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;ENE;21;61%;27%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;18;Rather cloudy;23;19;SE;9;79%;44%;1

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;14;8;A shower in the a.m.;16;7;NNW;6;82%;56%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;9;Mostly cloudy;14;9;SSE;8;73%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;WNW;8;81%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and humid;29;23;Sunny and humid;29;23;N;12;65%;9%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;16;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;WSW;10;67%;84%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;7;-6;Plenty of sunshine;9;-8;W;8;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;25;8;Hazy sunshine;26;8;NNW;8;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;19;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;5;WSW;9;50%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Hazy and very warm;34;21;N;22;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;1;0;Cloudy;3;0;S;7;92%;30%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;NNE;10;52%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;S;8;70%;81%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;Hazy sunshine;29;21;SSW;5;47%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;6;84%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;14;4;A touch of rain;12;5;ESE;15;73%;87%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;11;77%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;26;20;Inc. clouds;26;20;SSE;13;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog to sun;9;2;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;4;NE;17;69%;7%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;Partly sunny, chilly;4;0;N;12;84%;43%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;18;10;Partly sunny;21;10;NE;7;46%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;SSW;11;66%;30%;11

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with sunshine;5;-3;Periods of sun;7;-1;NE;6;55%;54%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;A t-storm around;30;26;W;15;73%;74%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;10;76%;57%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray shower;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;ESE;8;70%;9%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with a shower;19;14;Low clouds;23;13;S;20;55%;10%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;8;Partly sunny;24;7;N;7;29%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny;22;16;E;11;51%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;1;-4;Snow tapering off;-3;-4;SE;12;83%;79%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;32;23;Partly sunny, breezy;33;23;ENE;26;53%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-shower;24;18;A morning shower;26;16;S;12;78%;63%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow;-2;-5;Mainly cloudy;-1;-7;NW;3;82%;25%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;0;-9;Cloudy and colder;-7;-8;ESE;9;83%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;23;Hazy sunshine;30;23;N;16;51%;10%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NNE;21;49%;23%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Partly sunny, breezy;5;0;NW;31;50%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;High clouds;20;10;ENE;11;68%;15%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A flurry, quite cold;-23;-31;Sunny, but cold;-23;-27;NE;14;72%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Considerable clouds;8;1;Becoming cloudy;7;0;W;16;51%;5%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-13;Frigid with some sun;-11;-12;N;8;80%;18%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-1;-5;Decreasing clouds;-1;-7;NW;14;81%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;29;25;Downpours;30;25;W;21;78%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;22;A passing shower;30;22;NW;9;66%;59%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;10;83%;76%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy and cold;3;-2;Cloudy and cold;1;-3;N;8;77%;68%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;33;21;Very hot;36;23;ENE;23;21%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;31;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ENE;14;59%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A downpour;33;24;NNE;18;71%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;19;SE;8;47%;28%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;Snow at times;0;-2;WNW;6;83%;83%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but cold;-5;-19;A snow shower;-5;-21;NW;6;37%;70%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;17;11;Downpours;17;11;E;12;77%;95%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Cool with rain;13;9;A morning shower;17;14;SW;12;95%;90%;1

Recife, Brazil;More clouds than sun;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;ESE;13;65%;49%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;2;-1;Chilly with some sun;0;-6;NNE;26;53%;25%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;0;-1;Cloudy;1;-3;E;13;87%;70%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;9;71%;56%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;21;11;Hazy sun;20;11;E;11;46%;28%;4

Rome, Italy;Chilly with rain;8;3;A little rain;10;3;E;11;74%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-7;Low clouds;-2;-8;ENE;10;83%;15%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;12;7;Showers around;12;8;NE;9;79%;69%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;17;Spotty showers;25;17;E;14;69%;70%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;22;Partly sunny;29;23;NE;7;69%;14%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;28;18;Spotty showers;28;18;NE;9;63%;70%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;ENE;10;31%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;32;12;Hazy sun;32;12;SW;10;28%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;21;Sunny and nice;30;21;N;16;71%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog to sun;11;-2;Periods of sun;11;-2;ENE;6;60%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;7;A passing shower;10;5;NNW;8;77%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and colder;-3;-13;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-16;WNW;7;36%;78%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;2;Cloudy and chilly;6;-4;N;13;52%;12%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;33;26;A thunderstorm;30;24;N;13;79%;85%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;10;0;Cloudy and mild;10;3;SSE;9;73%;68%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;9;69%;41%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;0;-5;Cloudy;0;-1;NE;14;69%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;27;18;A thunderstorm;23;16;SSE;25;75%;78%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Rain and drizzle;18;12;NE;18;77%;83%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Dull and dreary;-1;-5;Cloudy;0;-4;E;10;89%;31%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Quite cold;-2;-6;Quite cold;-2;-6;NNE;7;73%;3%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as cold;5;-4;Clouds and sun;4;-3;N;5;72%;0%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;8;-3;Hazy sunshine;7;-1;SW;9;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hazy sun;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;ESE;7;72%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;14;8;Periods of rain;13;9;S;16;71%;92%;0

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;8;1;Mainly cloudy;7;1;NNE;14;59%;63%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;2;-1;A morning flurry;2;-3;N;15;76%;56%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning out cloudy;16;10;Abundant sunshine;19;12;SSE;3;50%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;16;6;Clouds and sun;16;7;NW;7;51%;27%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid;-26;-41;Very cold;-29;-33;W;8;53%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;5;4;Spotty showers;6;3;ENE;7;77%;86%;0

Vienna, Austria;A thick cloud cover;4;0;Remaining cloudy;2;-2;W;9;84%;60%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunny;27;17;ESE;7;51%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;2;-5;Cloudy;-2;-3;ESE;13;80%;62%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;4;2;Cloudy;3;0;ESE;10;89%;60%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;21;17;Clouds and sun;22;18;N;15;77%;15%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Hazy sun;34;24;WSW;7;50%;7%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;-1;-8;Decreasing clouds;0;-8;NE;3;42%;0%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-05 21:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge