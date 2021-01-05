First severe seasonal flu case in Taiwan not seen until December: CDC

The first case of influenza with severe complications during the current flu season, which begins in October and ends the following March in Taiwan, was not reported until late December, a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday.

A 77-year-old woman was confirmed on Dec. 28 as having developed severe complications after being infected with a flu virus, later determined to be the subtype H3N2 of the influenza A virus (A/H3N2), said Kuo Hung-wei (郭宏偉), director of the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Center.

The patient, who was not inoculated during the current flu season, was the first case of flu with severe complications this season, Kuo said, noting that in the past, the first severe cases in the flu season were always recorded before December.

CDC data shows that in each of the past three flu seasons, cases with severe complications were seen before the end of October.

According to Kuo, 34,972 clinical or emergency visits were made by people with flu-like symptoms nationwide last week, indicating a slight increase in flu-like illnesses.

Last week, a child care center was hit by a cluster of flu infections involving five children, Kuo said, cautioning that the number of flu-like and enterovirus infection cases could rise next week as the temperature falls across the country.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the number of severe flu and enterovirus infection cases, as well as deaths caused by flu viruses during the current flu season in Taiwan, have been the lowest since records began.

He attributed the situation to successful epidemic control and quarantine measures, such as requiring people to wear face masks in public and wash their hands more frequently, amid the global spread of the respiratory disease COVID-19.