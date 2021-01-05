Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

4 die as migrant boat reaches Spain’s Canary Islands

By CIARÁN GILES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/05 19:10
4 die as migrant boat reaches Spain’s Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Three men died in a boat carrying more than 40 migrants and another died upon reaching shore on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on Tuesday, authorities said.

They were the first deaths of migrants arriving on the islands in 2021, a spokeswoman for the emergency services said. There were three bodies and 44 survivors in the boat when it arrived before dawn at a beach on the southern side of Tenerife, she said.

The fourth person died from heart failure while being treated by emergency service workers on shore. Three others were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The migrants, which included one woman and 17 minors, were from sub-Saharan African countries, the spokeswoman said on condition anonymity in keeping with service regulations.

Spain’s Interior Ministry says 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020, up from some 3,000 in 2019. More than 500 died in the attempt.

The people taking the boats are understood to be fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in their countries.

Updated : 2021-01-05 21:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan’s ban on foreigners is tough but necessary
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases from UK, US, Germany, Eswatini
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral