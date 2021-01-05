Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) facilitates upskilling & reskilling with online MBAs & courses

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 January 2021 - As we to move into Phase 3 of Covid-19 towards the end of 2020, flexibility and adaptability remains an indefinite priority for Singaporeans as the labour market adjusts to the new normal. This renders upskilling and reskilling a necessity for professionals to remain employable. Riding in tandem, the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) delivers a series of online MBAs and short courses to equip the workforce with ample opportunities to ride the wave.













Career Resilience in Times Of Change





Armed with a vision for lifelong learning, MDIS strengthens its resolve to offer educational experiences that are fresh and industry-relevant. This fully maximises the future readiness of employees and jobseekers for local and international career success.





Organisations seeking to invest in resources to upskill and enhance the leadership potential of future managers can consider among MDIS' online MBAs that cover five specialised areas: events management, health management, leadership and innovation, hospitality & tourism management, and marketing. With a flexible postgraduate curriculum tailored for the dynamic global business environment, employees can look forward to building career resilience and accelerate professional pursuits as they step into the new albeit volatile economic conditions. Likewise, jobseekers can perform better in a competitive job market with sharpened managerial efficacies - a trait that's never been more necessary than today.





In addition, MDIS is also offering industry-based short courses to allow employees and jobseekers to reinvent and acquire new skills to keep pace with evolving business needs and market trends. With 10 disciplines to choose from, prospective students can consider taking up a single-day course or one of up to three months.





Carving the Way Forward

While the pandemic may have accelerated the need for skills expansion and upgrading, this should not be viewed as a by-product of economic crises but a strategy to face unknown challenges that lie ahead. Being ready for the unforeseen is pertinent to career success, a value that MDIS inculcates in its students as it carves generations of lifelong learners of tomorrow.

About MDIS

Founded in 1956, MDIS is Singapore's oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning. It offers internationally-accredited courses in Business and Management, Education, Engineering, Fashion and Design, Health and Nursing, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Languages and Education, Media and Communications, Psychology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, and Safety and Environment Management. These are offered in partnership with renowned universities in the United Kingdom.









For more information, visit our website here.