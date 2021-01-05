Alexa
Select Taiwan bus routes to try out mobile payments

Program will run for six months before possible expansion

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 19:54
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (right) (Directorate General of Highways photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) on Tuesday (Jan. 5) opened five bus routes to mobile payments on a trial basis for six months in the run-up to a potential nationwide adoption.

The DGH announced that the five routes include Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport Co’s 1800 line and Metropolitan Transport Corp’s 2088 line, which both run between Taipei and Keelung; the Kenting Express 9189 line; and Fengyuan Bus Transportation Co’s 865 and 866 lines, which both run between attractions in mountainous parts of Taichung.

The bus companies have made it possible to pay with cell phone QR Codes via Easy Wallet, LINE Pay Money, and icash Pay.

During the six-month trial period until the end of June, passengers paying with any of the three apps will receive discounts, with Metropolitan’s 2088 and Kuo-Kuang’s 1800 lines offering a NT$25 discount, the Kenting Express 9189 line offering a NT$31 discount, and Fengyuan Bus’ 865 and 866 lines offering a 50 percent discount, the DGH said.

The three mobile payment operators will also convert 20 percent of the fare payment into reward points.
LINE Pay Money
Easy Wallet
icash Pay
DGH
Fengyuan Bus
Metropolitan
Kuo-Kuang

Updated : 2021-01-05 21:00 GMT+08:00

