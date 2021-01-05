Suncity Group Announces 2021 Outlook

Striding Towards a Bright Future

MACAU - Media OutReach - 5 January 2021 - Under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a very difficult year for the world. In the face of the severe challenges, Suncity Group has been working hard to achieve its vision of sustainable development in all areas. With its philosophy of "Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success", the Group strives to develop its business in the fields of VIP services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion, etc., and is committed to becoming a leading integrated resort operator, with the expansion of its global hotel and resort management business as its core focus. At the same time, as an enterprise rooted in Macao and backed by our motherland, it is one of Suncity Group's priorities to promote Macao as the "Creative City of Gastronomy". With this in mind, the Group has actively and successfully expanded its food and beverage business to the Mainland, promoting cooperation between enterprises of Macao and of the Mainland. Also, HOIANA, the Group's feature project in Vietnam, will serve as a bridge to introduce Vietnam's culture of gastronomy to the Mainland, in response to national policies of "going global" and "bringing in".









HOIANA, Suncity Group's first integrated resort set to open its doors in 2021





Tigre de Cristal will focus on developing local Russian clientele, Japanese and Korean travellers as the target source market





Suncity Group prepares to further expand its food and beverage business in the Mainland





Suncity Group is committed to bringing in the finest food culture to the Mainland

Leveraging on its experience in resort and hotel management, Suncity Group has been actively expanding its global hotel and resort management business and marching towards the goal of becoming an internationally renowned integrated resort operator. Year 2021 will see the grand opening of the Group's first integrated resort HOIANA, with all facilities set to open their doors at the same time. Among the wide array of facilities included the entertainment facilities of Hoiana Suncity, the golf course of Hoiana Shores designed by renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., and the 4 luxury hotels managed and operated by Rosewood Hotel Group - Hoiana Hotel & Suites, New World Hoiana Hotel & Residences, KHOS Hoiana and Rosewood Hoi An, offering over 1,000 guest rooms.

Located in central Vietnam, the integrated resort HOIANA is only 40 km away from the Da Nang International Airport, with its 3-km coastline and a stunning sea view. The first phase of HOIANA covers an area of over 165 hectares, with the second phase project commencing in 2021. Utilizing its unique coastline, the next phase of the resort will focus on increasing the number of guest rooms as well as the expansion of retail areas, including beach resorts and a Vietnamese Village. Future developments also include facilities such as water and adrenaline park, observation deck, etc., all with the aim to create the finest entertainment hub of Southeast Asia. At the same time, taking advantage of its geographical location, HOIANA will target at bringing in tourists from Southeast Asia as its main source markets in the future. Suncity Group believes that HOIANA will bring significant revenue and sustainable development prospects, and is a demonstration of its determination to gradually evolve into an integrated resort operator and actively expand its resort management business.

In addition, through Suncity Group Holdings Limited (1383.HK), Suncity Group is now the single largest shareholder of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited (102.HK), and participates in both operations of Tigre de Cristal Resort Phase I in Vladivostok, Russia and the development of the resort's second phase. Currently, Tigre de Cristal Phase I is the largest integrated resort in Russia, with a positive trend in business and revenue growth driven by the local Russian clientele. Set to open for preview in late 2022 and grandly open in 2023, the Phase II development project will also commence in 2021, doubling the number of entertainment facilities as well as tripling the number of guest rooms. The project will also add to the resort 4 new restaurants and bars, premium outlet and duty free shopping, multi-functional area, and a beach club and spa. Thanks to its prime location in Northeast Asia, Tigre de Cristal will be well suited for Japanese and Korean travellers. In the future, the Group will focus on developing local Russian clientele, while introducing Japanese and Korean travellers to the resort as the target source market.

Through the acquisition of Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. (Stock Code: SUN:PM), Suncity Group is also actively engaging in the development of the Westside City Integrated Resort in the heart of Entertainment City in Manila, Philippines. The project covers an area of over 20 hectares and is set to open its doors before 2023, creating the hub of entertainment of Philippines together with our local partners.

Moreover, Suncity Group is expanding into East Asia to further target at Japanese and Korean travellers, with plans to develop resorts in Miyako Island of Okinawa and Niseko of Hokkaido in Japan, with construction to begin in 2021. The Group plans to build a resort hotel in the Yonaha Maehama Beach Area, which is known as "the most beautiful beach in the East", in Miyako Island of Okinawa, Japan and is expected to complete in 2023. The resort will provide 100 hotel rooms and 40 private villas with their own pools, as well as a variety of special water sports, including stand-up paddling, snorkelling and deep diving. In addition, the Group plans to build a luxury resort in Niseko of Hokkaido, Japan, which owns the reputation as one of the "Top 10 Ski Resorts in the World". With development plans in the works in 2021, the project will cover an area of approximately 20 hectares, combining the natural beauty of Niseko and convenient leisure amenities. The completion of these new integrated resorts will serve as a testament to Suncity Group's determination to become Asia's leading integrated resort operator and an enterprise rooted in Macao that is actively responding to the national policy of "going global".

Adhering to the spirit of patriotism, Suncity Group has been actively supporting the policy of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, placing the development of the Motherland as our top priority. Through the business expansion of Sun Food and Beverage in the Mainland, Suncity Group aims to bring in the best of foreign cultures and contribute to the country's prosperity. Since last year, Sun Food and Beverage established 8 restaurants in Chengdu and Chongqing, including "Danang Vietnamese Cuisine", "Pho Thuy", "Bangkok Cock" and "Đồ ăn vỉa hè Hoi An Danang". Together with HOIANA, invested by Suncity Group Holdings Limited in Central Vietnam, the Group strives to introduce Vietnam's culture of gastronomy to the Mainland.

In order to further expand its footprint in the Mainland, Sun Food and Beverage is preparing to open more quality branded restaurants in 2021. In the meantime, Sun Food and Beverage has successfully created new cooperation opportunities for the catering industry in Macao and the Mainland by taking initiative to organise investment visits to the Mainland. Currently, Sun Food and Beverage is actively supporting the "Luzu Temple District Renovation Project" of Chongqing as the company plans to open at the site more branded restaurants presenting Vietnamese cuisine, not just to increase company revenue, but also to help reinvigorate the old district. In addition, Sun Food and Beverage is preparing to set up a joint venture with Macao's catering industry and open 3 restaurants in the area, bringing Macao-style hot pot, Portuguese cuisine and local desserts to Chongqing. This move not only enriches Mainland's catering market, but is also a way to support the Macao Special Administrative Region Government's core effort to promote Macao as "Creative City of Gastronomy".

In the entertainment sector, Sun Entertainment Culture Limited has been actively expanding its entertainment-related businesses, covering film productions, online films, concerts and other commercial performing arts. In 2021, Sun Entertainment Culture Limited will expand its footprint in Southeast Asia through its subsidiaries in Japan and Malaysia, and is also enthusiastically preparing for the full recovery of the film industry this year. Currently, productions of film and TV drama invested by the Group from last year have been completed and are scheduled to be released in 2021, including "Limbo" starring Gordon Lam, which is scheduled to participate in international film festivals, "Dust to Dust" starring Gordon Lam and Da Peng, "Mom, Don't Do That" produced by and starring Alyssa Chia. In addition, Sun Entertainment Culture Limited will be producing Macao's first action and car racing film this year, with Han Han as producer of the film. For the acclaimed films "SPL: Sha Po Lang" and "Paradox", production of the sequels "SPL III: War Needs Lord" and "Paradox II" will also begin in 2021.

As Alvin Chau, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Suncity Group stated, the tough year 2020 is now in the past. With the new COVID-19 vaccines being distributed worldwide, the global economy is expected to soon recover, which will be conducive to a strong growth of the motherland and Macao's social, economic and tourism sectors in 2021. At the same time, staying true to the core values of patriotism, he understands that the prosperity of Macao and the country are inextricably linked. In the future, Suncity Group will continue to look forward to a prosperous future together with the country and Macao by vigorously upholding and following the long-term direction of the country in all aspects.

