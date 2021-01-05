Alexa
Taiwan thanks US Congress for approving defense bill

Congress overturned President Trump's veto of NDAA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 17:50
MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Jan. 5) thanked the United States Congress for approving a defense bill containing measures favoring Taiwan, overturning an earlier veto by President Donald Trump.

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Taiwan respected the U.S. domestic legislative process that led to the approval of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. She went on to thank members of Congress from both parties for their long-term support of the country.

Taipei would continue close discussions with the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government to deepen bilateral security cooperation, Ou said. The MOFA spokeswoman pointed out the consensus between the two parties in the U.S. on issues regarding Taiwan and thanked the Trump administration for the 11 arms packages approved during its term in office.

The NDAA includes several sections related to Taiwan, such as the requirement for a briefing to Congress by the secretary of state about arms sales to the nation, though President Trump vetoed the whole package over elements pertaining to social media companies.
