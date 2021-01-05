AP PHOTOS: Pandemic empties blue-hued Moroccan tourist town

Two men sit overlooking the town of Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mou... Two men sit overlooking the town of Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

People are silhouetted as they climb a hill to catch a sunset view of Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, it... People are silhouetted as they climb a hill to catch a sunset view of Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Locals hang out in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hue... Locals hang out in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A street dog stands on a ledge usually filled with tourists who come to observe the sunset in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. ... A street dog stands on a ledge usually filled with tourists who come to observe the sunset in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists in holidays season, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

People leave a mosque after performing the last prayers of the day, as night curfew comes to effect in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 2... People leave a mosque after performing the last prayers of the day, as night curfew comes to effect in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A shop owners feeds street cats, a hallmark of the town, in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020... A shop owners feeds street cats, a hallmark of the town, in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A man lights a joint of cannabis atop a hill that tourists usually climb to observe the sunset, in Chefhchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, ... A man lights a joint of cannabis atop a hill that tourists usually climb to observe the sunset, in Chefhchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A shepherd, Bin Omar, 65, observes the sunset as his cattle graze, in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elsham... A shepherd, Bin Omar, 65, observes the sunset as his cattle graze, in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Shop owners selling souvenirs wait for customers in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its f... Shop owners selling souvenirs wait for customers in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A street vendor selling orange juice waits for customers in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020... A street vendor selling orange juice waits for customers in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists in holidays season, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A boy named Jad, 11, poses for a photo while selling homemade pastries in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town... A boy named Jad, 11, poses for a photo while selling homemade pastries in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A barber known as Rahhal gives one of his clients a haircut in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) A barber known as Rahhal gives one of his clients a haircut in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Men have a chat outside the town of Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive... Men have a chat outside the town of Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. During the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the majority of the city's visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese visitors who usually throng the narrow streets. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A mother walks with her son down an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its... A mother walks with her son down an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A sweet shop owner prepares her products for customers in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. ... A sweet shop owner prepares her products for customers in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months. Now, as the country cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

An elderly lady sits next to her cat outside her home in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (... An elderly lady sits next to her cat outside her home in an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

A fishermen sells his catch of the day in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, in northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco... A fishermen sells his catch of the day in an alleyway in Chefchaouen, in northern Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco, the photogenic and mountainous town is usually overcrowded with tourists, but has been deserted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

CHEFCHAOUEN, Morocco (AP) — When COVID-19 hit Morocco, the mountainous town of Chefchaouen was one of the few that registered no cases. The picturesque town, its facades painted in distinctive hues of blue, shut its small population off from the world, and kept the virus out for months.

Now, as the North African nation cautiously reopens and tries to resuscitate its struggling economy, Chefchaouen stands subdued, deserted by the tourists that have long been its lifeblood.

In the narrow streets, idle youth light cannabis joints and chat, pausing to offer to sell some to passers-by. Fishermen bring their catch of the day from nearby rivers, selling sardines on street corners, as cats linger, waiting to be rewarded with the leftovers. Kids carry trays of pastries made by their families to sell.

During the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the majority of the city’s visitors were local tourists instead of the European and Chinese visitors who usually throng the narrow streets. Shop owners who typically sell rugs, woolen coats and souvenirs struggled to find clients.

As a night curfew came into effect, established across the country to prevent large gatherings during the holiday season, restaurants in the usually bustling main plaza by the historic Kasbah had to turn away clientele to close up early.

In the Middle Ages, the town was populated by Moriscos, or Moors, fleeing the Spanish Inquisition. Today, it's known as the “Blue Pearl of Morocco,” and is one of the top destinations in the kingdom, often overcrowded, with hotels booked to capacity.

Its laid-back vibe, brilliant blue alleyways, sweeping mountainous landscape and hiking trails have long attracted tourists, especially from Spain and China, whose citizens enjoy visa-free travel to Morocco.

Despite the specter of the pandemic, which has killed more than 7,000 people in Morocco and depressed the economy, the shutdown of Chefchaouen has brought a bit of unexpected respite.

The absence of tourists posing for photos beside its iconic carved doors and distinctive stairs seemed to liberate one of the most photographed spots in Morocco, giving its residents a chance to slow down and absorb the quiet beauty of their own town.

