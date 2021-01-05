Alexa
Chinese electronic warfare plane spotted inside Taiwan's ADIZ

2 US spy planes also detected flying through Taiwan's ADIZ

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 16:23
(Twitter, Aircraft Spots image)

(Twitter, Aircraft Spots image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese electronic warfare aircraft was detected by plane spotters flying through Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 5), while two U.S. surveillance aircraft were also reported in the ADIZ the same day.

At 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday, aircraft spotter CANUK78 on Twitter reported that a Boeing P-8A Poseidon with the registration number AE67DF flew just off Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, in the southeast corner of Taiwan's ADIZ. The plane, which is equipped for anti-submarine warfare and surveillance, was first spotted flying towards the South China Sea, before later appearing to head back at 1:20 p.m.

At 10:39 a.m., Twitter user Ketagalan stated that a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft with the tail number 30518 was about to enter Taiwan's ADIZ and that Taiwan Air Force F-16s had been dispatched to the area. By 3:35 p.m., Ketagalan spotted another P-8A Poseidon with the registration number AE676BC also flying to the south of Eluanbi.

At 2:26 p.m., aircraft enthusiast Aircraft Spots reported that a Y-8G "Mouse" electronic countermeasure (ECM) aircraft with the same tail number was conducting an ECM mission "near the Taiwan Strait within Taiwan's Southwest ADIZ." The flight path of the plane appeared to show that it had been making repeated circles over Taiwan's southwestern waters.

When asked by Taiwan News to comment on the incident, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated that he did not yet have information on the flights by the foreign aircraft.
