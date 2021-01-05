Alexa
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize

Lunar New Year’s scratch tickets contain three first prizes of NT$20 million

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/05 16:22
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Lottery Co., Ltd. has announced that beginning on Tuesday (Jan. 5), it is rolling out five versions of the Lunar New Year special edition lottery scratch tickets, with the most lucrative “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” version containing three first prizes of NT$20 million (US$690,000).

Taiwan Lottery General Manager Eric Tsai (蔡國基) said in a press conference that the company is rolling out five different versions of the scratch tickets, including the grand prizes, according to a CNA report.

Tsai said that the five versions contain a total of 545 prizes of over NT$1 million, a record high for a single round. He added that the total number of prizes in the round reaches 11.58 million, with prize money totaling NT$11.3 billion, per CNA.

The general manager singled out the “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” version, saying that in addition to the three NT$20 million first prizes, the seven second prizes are also remarkable, with each composed of NT$2 million plus a NT$1.93 million BMW SUV — the X1 sDrive18i.

The version also has a total of 520 third prizes of NT$1 million, which is 120 more than last year, Tsai continued. He added that it also has a win/loss ratio of 69.33 percent, with a minimum prize of NT$1,000.

Tsai added that the other four versions of the scratch lottery were also launched on Tuesday, with ticket prizes ranging from NT$100 to NT$500.
